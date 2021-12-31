The Masked Singer panel tease bigger names and new tricks on season 3

January may look more than a little dreary in the post-Christmas lull, but at least with have The Masked Singer season three to brighten our Saturday nights.

Advertisement

Joel Dommet returns to host the bizarre ITV mystery game show, with panellists Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross also back in their seats to attempt to guess the hidden identities of the 12 celebrities singing under the masks.

Now, with the new series kicking off this Saturday, New Year’s Day, RadioTimes.com brings you an exclusive chat with the all-star panel, who are there to decode the complex clues in a bid to help viewers work out who’s behind the mask.

In the behind-the-scenes clip, Joel introduces the judges before quizzing them about the new series.

“It doesn’t get any easier, it just gets more harder,” Mo says of the challenge of trying to guess the identities of the mystery celebs.

“It’s harder this year than ever,” Davina agrees. “It’s so hard.”

Rita also reveals the contestants this year have found new ways to befuddle the judges and audience, saying: “Now I think that they’re even finding different ways to trick us – their voices, their accents, everything.

“They’re getting trained to sing differently! Which is all I had to go off, and now I’m like, ‘I don’t know what’s going on!’ It’s the hardest one yet.”

Talk then turns to the celebrities themselves, with Joel saying to Jonathan: “Without giving too much away, there’ve been some mad unmaskings this series.”

“It’s amazing – it’s bigger names than ever before,” Jonathan replies. “And real, genuine surprises for all of us, not just in terms of who the people are but the fact that we really felt like we should get [them].”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Wrapping up the chat with the panel, Joel tells RadioTimes.com readers: “We can’t for you all to see the new series. Expect to be shocked, surprised and, most importantly, entertained as this series promises to be bigger and more bonkers than ever. Let the guessing games begin, people!”

Advertisement

The Masked Singer season 3 starts Saturday at 7pm on ITV. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.