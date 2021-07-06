Channel 4 announces new game/dating show hybrid The Love Trap from the makers of Too Hot To Handle

Watch out, Love Island – Channel 4 has announced a brand new hybrid dating show from the hands of the Too Hot To Handle producers that could change the game for the genre.

Much like its creators’ Netflix hit, Channel 4’s The Love Trap is a hybrid between a gameshow and a dating show. It will 12 women attempt to win the affection of one single man but, you guessed it, there’s a twist.

While half of the women are hoping for a genuine chance at love, the other half are in it for the big cash prize alone. One of them will be eliminated at the end of each episode – and apparently a real trap door is involved at this stage – so they’ll have to work hard if they want to stay in the game.

The Masked Singer host Joel Dommet will present the eight part series, though there is no news yet as to when it might land on the channel.

Speaking of the new series, Dommett said: “Super proud to announce I’ll be presenting the new series, Love Trap on Channel 4! I love lying, love, and trap doors so it’s all I’ve ever wanted. It’s genuinely a huge idea and I’m excited that they have trusted me at the helm.”

Channel 4 has commissioned The Love Trap, an entertaining gameshow from Great Scott Media, the indie launched by the executive producers behind Too Hot To Handle, Leon Wilson and Ed Sleeman.

Leon Wilson and Ed Sleeman, the creators of both The Love Trap and Too Hot To Handle, added: “We are excited to bring a fresh take to dating with this reality gameshow mashup and can’t wait for the audience to have a chance to play detective. Will our single man fall in love or will he fall into a trap?”

