The celebs do get to choose which height of ski jump they lob themselves from – but Tindall's already made his mind up.

“I would be devastated if I came away and I hadn’t done the biggest one,” he continues, admitting, “I wouldn’t be able to go and look my baby daughter in the eye.”

The celebrity contestants – which this year also include former TOWIE star Joey Essex and Gogglebox's Dom Parker – only actually face the live ski jump if they're at the bottom of the scoreboard after that day’s challenge. This ranges from speed skating to bobsleigh via skeleton and parallel slalom. And, when it comes to his rivals, former rugby player Tindall has certainly retained his competitive streak...

More like this

“I think with this one, I’ll probably be looking to win,” the sportsman reveals. While he adds for the most part it’s really a competition with himself – to see what he can really do – he jokes, “I know I’ll be eyeing up who’s good at what, and figure out what I need to do to beat them.”

And he’s got a score to settle with fellow sportsman Phil Tufnell, who's also hitting the slopes:

“Last time we had a competition, he beat me. That was at darts.”

Advertisement

The Jump starts this Sunday at 7:00pm on Channel 4