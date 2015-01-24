A host of special guests (we're holding out for the Queen given Mike Tindall is taking part, or at least the corgis) will drop by and friends and family will give their verdict on how their loved ones are faring. Plus, the contestants themselves – in diamond-encrusted jumpsuits no less – will pop by to detail exactly how they're feeling. E4 may want to have the bleep machine ready for that one. And perhaps a bucket for them to vomit in...

Singer Stacey Solomon, reality star Joey Essex, Gogglebox's Dom Park and dancer Louie Spence are among the competitors. They are being trained up by various olympians, including Eddie 'the Eagle' Edwards.

Not only do they have to prepare for live ski jumps, which determine who's going home each night, there are daily challenges too. These vary from bobsleigh to speed skating. If they rack up a good score on the daily task, they can avoid the ski jump for one more day at least.

More like this

Advertisement

Davina McCall returns as they show's main host, returning next month.