The Jump gets 'On the Piste' E4 sister show
Presenter Cherry Healey will bring us backstage scrapes and mishaps plus interviews with the competitors in some rather funky diamond-encrusted jumpsuits
Channel 4's winter sports-themed reality show The Jump is back next month (yes, the bonkers one with the celebrities hurtling down a ski slope), and this time it'll be shown in tandem with a sister show: On the Piste.
The E4 spin-off – which will keep viewers up to speed with all the scrapes, injuries and gossip – will be hosted by presenter Cherry Healey straight from the slopes in Austria.
A host of special guests (we're holding out for the Queen given Mike Tindall is taking part, or at least the corgis) will drop by and friends and family will give their verdict on how their loved ones are faring. Plus, the contestants themselves – in diamond-encrusted jumpsuits no less – will pop by to detail exactly how they're feeling. E4 may want to have the bleep machine ready for that one. And perhaps a bucket for them to vomit in...
Singer Stacey Solomon, reality star Joey Essex, Gogglebox's Dom Park and dancer Louie Spence are among the competitors. They are being trained up by various olympians, including Eddie 'the Eagle' Edwards.
Not only do they have to prepare for live ski jumps, which determine who's going home each night, there are daily challenges too. These vary from bobsleigh to speed skating. If they rack up a good score on the daily task, they can avoid the ski jump for one more day at least.
Davina McCall returns as they show's main host, returning next month.