Famous, why? Actor who played Ricky Butcher in EastEnders from 1988 until 2012 (with a few gaps in between)

Bio: The screeching sound of 'Riiiiccckkkky', uttered by on-screen girlfriend Bianca (Patsy Palmer), has followed Sid Owen around for most of his life thanks to his role as Ricky Butcher in long-running soap EastEnders. Since leaving the soap for good in 2012, Owen has appeared as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing. He was the third contestant eliminated in what was the tenth series, during which he was partnered with Ola Jordan. Owen had already had a taste of reality TV, heading down under for 2005's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! He finished third behind Sheree Murphy and Carol Thatcher.

Owen has also released a couple of music singles, and appeared in Bad Girls and The Bill.

Then: Playing Ricky in EastEnders

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxOKTYCpfZM

Now: Dancing to Ghostbusters on Strictly Come Dancing

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gqgjRGrH3DM