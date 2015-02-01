The Jump 2015: Meet Mike Tindall
From the scrum to the snow, the former rugby player is "looking to win" the second series of the winter sports-themed reality show
Name: Mike Tindall
Jump nickname: Mike 'The Missile' Tindall
Age: 36
Famous, why? Former England rugby team captain
Bio: Mike Tindall is best-known for slamming his way around a rugby pitch, playing outside centre for Bath and Gloucester Rugby and going on to captain the England team. Royal connections stem from his marriage to Olympic show jumper Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II. This is Mike's first taste of reality shows and he says he's "looking to win". He's got a jokey score to settle with former cricketer Phil Tufnell, who beat him in darts the last time they competed. And he's certainly got his eyes set on the biggest of the jumps on offer, saying he wouldn't be able to look his daughter in the eye if he didn't at least give it a go.
Then: A titanic tackle from Tindall
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJdw_0IKZ8E
Now: Joining the Celebrity Cup in 2014
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKFu_MP8MAY