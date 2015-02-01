Age: 36

Famous, why? Former England rugby team captain

Bio: Mike Tindall is best-known for slamming his way around a rugby pitch, playing outside centre for Bath and Gloucester Rugby and going on to captain the England team. Royal connections stem from his marriage to Olympic show jumper Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II. This is Mike's first taste of reality shows and he says he's "looking to win". He's got a jokey score to settle with former cricketer Phil Tufnell, who beat him in darts the last time they competed. And he's certainly got his eyes set on the biggest of the jumps on offer, saying he wouldn't be able to look his daughter in the eye if he didn't at least give it a go.

Then: A titanic tackle from Tindall

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJdw_0IKZ8E

Now: Joining the Celebrity Cup in 2014

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKFu_MP8MAY

The Jump starts on Sunday at 7:00pm on Channel 4