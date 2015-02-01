Age: 36

Famous, why? A former showjumper, model and TV presenter

Bio: Following her childhood showjumping career, Kidd modelled for the likes of Chloé, Chanel and Yves Saint Lauren, and has stints on Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity MasterChef under her belt. While she was a late entry into The Jump (replacing an injured Sally Bercow) she's delighted at the "bonkers" opportunity to be taught by Olympians, including Skeleton pro Amy Williams. She would also "much rather" be part of the après ski competition with Phil Tufnell and Gogglebox's Dom Parker.

More like this

Then: Showing her daredevil side on Top Gear

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tht75ObIj3c

Now: Showing off her moves on 2008's Strictly Come Dancing

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M0Xd6vowHcY?list=PL9Wl2iPfLxjt50ac53kfAeeiWPdnPkMS5

Advertisement

The Jump starts on Sunday at 7:00pm on Channel 4