The Jump 2015: Meet Jodie Kidd
A late arrival to the show, the model is excited about learning from both the skiing and après ski pros...
Name: Jodie Kidd
Jump nickname: Jodie 'cannonball' Kidd
Age: 36
Famous, why? A former showjumper, model and TV presenter
Bio: Following her childhood showjumping career, Kidd modelled for the likes of Chloé, Chanel and Yves Saint Lauren, and has stints on Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity MasterChef under her belt. While she was a late entry into The Jump (replacing an injured Sally Bercow) she's delighted at the "bonkers" opportunity to be taught by Olympians, including Skeleton pro Amy Williams. She would also "much rather" be part of the après ski competition with Phil Tufnell and Gogglebox's Dom Parker.
Then: Showing her daredevil side on Top Gear
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tht75ObIj3c
Now: Showing off her moves on 2008's Strictly Come Dancing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M0Xd6vowHcY?list=PL9Wl2iPfLxjt50ac53kfAeeiWPdnPkMS5