Viewers, who recently voted Jonny one of the least liked boys in the villa, were pretty happy about this:

Weirdly the second that Tyla had told Jonny things were over, he actually seemed to brighten up considerably – a chat with Georgia where the two of them said they'd like to get to know each other could spell a new chapter in the villa for Jonny.

Meanwhile the Hideaway was opened up for the islanders, with everyone choosing one couple to spend the night. Obviously, they unanimously chose Camilla and Jamie. Which immediately showed something of a new side to Cam...

More like this

Jamie definitely looks like the one Camilla wants. Let's just hope both her and Jonny find true love with their new conquests...

Advertisement

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2