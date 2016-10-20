“Your best hope for £250,000 is to buy yourself a scratch card… you’re fired.”

Oliver meets his fate

Ouch – now that’s a harsh sign-off. But on catching up with Oliver more recently, we found that he’s still pretty chipper about the whole experience – even when it comes to the task he lost his place in the process for.

“I don’t think it was a disgrace at all,” Oliver told us. “Aleksandra could have got the numbers correct, but as a team, certainly on my sub-team, where we were selling to the public…I don’t think it went disastrously wrong.

“I think there was only about £167 difference between the teams. It wasn’t too bad.”

Oliver tries an unusual sales tactic in tonight's episode

Unfortunately, Lord Sugar didn’t agree and gave Oliver his marching orders – but the ex-candidate says he doesn’t blame him.

“If I was Lord Sugar I would probably have fired us both – all of us, to be honest,” he said. “I know that all of the candidates were expecting me to be coming back. And I think it was my dithering, at the end of the day. I can be indecisive.”

Team-mates Mukai, Oliver and Paul in the boardroom

And despite going out in week three Oliver says he had a “tremendous” experience, especially when it came to the frequent pork-and-sausage jokes thrown his way by Lord Sugar.

“I thought they were hilarious,” he told RadioTimes.com. “I think the favourite’s gotta be Porkos, when he called me the Greek God of sausages. Whether or not that’ll go onto our packaging in Tesco, I have no idea…”

So who knows? If the Porkos brand goes big, Ollie can always say he (sort of) worked with Lord Sugar on a business idea after all.

The Apprentice continues on BBC1 next Thursday 27th October at 9.00pm