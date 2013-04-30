Occupation: Dance and Entertainment Entrepreneur

Lives: Leeds, UK

A classically trained dancer, one of Francesca’s first jobs was teaching baby ballet at her local dance studios. She is now is the founder and director of a dance studio, a professional dance agency and a lookalike agency. She describes herself as determined, driven and fun, and quotes Debbie Moore and Arlene Phillips as the business figures she is most inspired by, for their creativity and vision. She cites being a hard-worker as her greatest strength, though admits she can be a ‘control freak’ at times.

She says: “I’m prepared to fight to the death to become Lord Sugar’s business partner.”