As various candidates from the series return to help (and by help, we mean get shouted at and generally ignored) the finalists – it’s clear there’s a lot of nerves in the air.

From tears and quick decisions, to botched attempts at icing and a failure to prepare for the presentation, both girls still have everything to gain… and lose.

See Luisa doing what she does best - bake. Oh wait, and yell at Jason...

Leah's got Alex Mills on her side and she's got him raising those legendary eyebrows of his...

Who will be victorious and scoop Lord Sugar's £250,000 investment? All will be revealed tomorrow.

See The Apprentice final tomorrow at 8pm, BBC1