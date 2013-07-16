The Apprentice final sneak preview
Lord Sugar says he doesn’t want to ruin it for you, but someone with a name beginning with the letter ‘L’ wins The Apprentice…
Ah, what a joker Lord Sugar is.
We don’t know how he’s got the stamina to crack a joke, we’re as nervous as a turkey at Christmas waiting to find out if Lord Sugar will invest in Luisa Zissman’s baking business or Leah Totton’s cosmetic surgery venture.
As various candidates from the series return to help (and by help, we mean get shouted at and generally ignored) the finalists – it’s clear there’s a lot of nerves in the air.
From tears and quick decisions, to botched attempts at icing and a failure to prepare for the presentation, both girls still have everything to gain… and lose.
See Luisa doing what she does best - bake. Oh wait, and yell at Jason...
Leah's got Alex Mills on her side and she's got him raising those legendary eyebrows of his...
Who will be victorious and scoop Lord Sugar's £250,000 investment? All will be revealed tomorrow.