After Team Collaborative lost this week's designer shoe task, Lord Sugar had a chat with aides Karren Brady and Claude Littner, before deciding to reject Jackie's choice of who to bring back into the boardroom and summon the entire team instead.

Jasmine Kundra, Rick Monk and Sarah Ann Magson found themselves facing the wrath of Lord Sugar. Rick eventually became the person who had to be sent home.

As far as fans are concerned, Jackie should never have put Kayode in the danger zone in the first place.

Viewers were relieved when Lord Sugar appeared to agree.

Kayode has been a standout since week three, when aide Claude Littner fell head over heels for his 'marvellous' sales technique.

Fans don't want the bromance to end...

The Apprentice continues on Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC1