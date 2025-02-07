The reality TV show follows a cohort of couples who agree to test their relationships by entering separate villas where singles try to seduce them into being unfaithful.

So, what's going on in the viral clip and how can you watch the Spanish show in the UK? Read on for everything you need to know.

Temptation Island viral clip explained: What happened to Montoya?

Dating show aficionados will have noticed that Temptation Island follows a similar format to the popular Casa Amor segment on ITV’s Love Island, which sees the contestants separated for a few days to tempt them with a new group of Islanders.

There's just one major difference.

Unlike Love Island’s segment Casa Amor, during which the drama is (at least initially) hidden from the contestants in the other villa, in Temptation Island, the chaos is reported live.

And that’s exactly what happened in the viral clip from Temptation Island, as contestant José Carlos Montoya was forced to watch on a huge screen as his girlfriend, Anita Williams, got intimate with another contestant in Villa Playa.

After a few moments of watching the action, Montoya was no longer able to take it and started running the entire length of the beach between villas to confront her.

Host Sandra Barneda attempted to stop him with the now viral refrain: "Montoya por favor, Montoya, por favor!"

But her efforts were to no avail as he continued sprinting down the beach to reach Anita.

Watch below:

Can I watch Temptation Island in the UK?

Unfortunately, the Spanish version of the show is not available to stream in the UK.

The series is aired on free-to-air channel Telecinco in Spain and is available to Spanish residents via the Mitele streaming site.

Those who live outside Spain can’t access the platform.

However, Spanish viewers have been uploading clips to YouTube of the most dramatic moments from the show, so you can keep your eyes peeled for those.

