Maya called the drama a "10/10 performance" from Montoya, adding: "They would never allow this on UK TV for so many reasons but it's one of the best things I've ever seen."

She went on to clarify that she was referring to whether such scenes would ever make it to air on UK screens nowadays. Lest we forget, some not entirely dissimilar explicit acts were shown in initial seasons of Love Island and Big Brother's early years were quite something to behold.

"I thought it was obvious but I'm talking about right now," she wrote. "I know back in the day our TV was unruly but now people would complain, in 2025."

The La Isla de la Tentaciones clip has absolutely taken over social media this week and it's hard to scroll at all without being confronted by Montoya's shrieking, running or falling to his knees in devastation.

The Spanish show is filmed in the Dominican Republic and puts couples to the test by splitting them up in separate villas and tempting each of them separately with sexy singles.

Unlike Love Island's Casa Amor, which could be considered the current UK equivalent (albeit a dialled down version), Temptation Island shows the action from the villa live for the other contestants – hence Montoya's position as an onlooker during his girlfriend's steamy encounter with another man.

The viral appeal of the scenes is mostly centred on Montoya's extreme reaction: his despair and wailing; his split second decision to run the length of the beach directly to the other villa where the action is happening – all to the dismay of host Sandra Barneda, who tries with no avail to stop him, repeatedly calling out the instantly iconic phrase: "Montoya, por favor!"

Sadly for UK-based fans of the spectacular drama, Temptation Island is not available to watch or stream here. However, Spanish fans have been sharing some clips on YouTube.

