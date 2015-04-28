The swirling rumours certainly suggest the panel will see some changes this year. Mel B’s return seems up in the air, while Louis Walsh is doing his usual bit of hinting he’s leaving. Mr Cowell and Chezza look to be the only dead certs.

It’s certainly a habit of The X Factor to look within its ‘family’ for talent. Former contestant and Olly Murs is returning to present the main show this year alongside former Xtra Factor co-host Caroline Flack. Rita Ora, herself a former guest host, is among the other rumoured judges. So why not opt to sign up another Take That member, eh?

Howard Donald doesn’t share the same eagerness as his band mates however. “I’m not worthy,” he said of joining the show. “I’m not worthy of doing stuff like that.” Perhaps if he dons a leaf bikini à la Robbie (remember that?!), Howard can pop along as a guest judge. Sinitta's bound to have another one spare.

More like this

Advertisement

The X Factor returns later this year on ITV