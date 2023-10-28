Doug is one of those 18 contestants who were marooned in the Dominican Republic, and as a Survivor superfan, he knew exactly what needed to be done to go far in the competition.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com ahead of the show's launch, Doug explained how some of the contestants were at a better advantage in comparison to others.

The 32-year-old had played rugby in his younger years, and when asked if any of his rugby skills helped him in the competition, he said: "I'm quite a tall dude. And so being tall was certainly an advantage for me in the game."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He went on to say that the cast is filled with "a lot of athletes", including a professional boxer, semi-professional footballer and fitness instructor.

"There's a lot of athletes in the game, and I think having an athletic background certainly was, in some ways, an advantage," he added.

Hailing from the Isle of Mull, Doug has been watching Survivor for as long as he can remember, and when he was younger he would re-enact some of the show's original challenges with his family.

Doug. BBC/Remarkable

Having seen the series was returning, Doug wasted "no time" in submitting his application, and looking back on the tasks he undertook in Survivor UK, it reminded him of playing rugby.

Doug told RadioTimes.com: "All the challenges on Survivor were just epic. Growing up I played a lot of rugby, a team sport which was kind of tribalistic. So going into battle with your tribe against another tribe was so much fun."

The flood risk consultant explained that the challenges "tested everything", whether it be your "physical strength, speed, agility" or "memory".

"It is the toughest game on television. No word of a lie. It is tough."

Survivor UK launches on Saturday 28th October at 8:25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.