The newer winter edition has remained a solid performer for the broadcaster, although ratings have dipped since its initial meteoric rise.

The latest series launched to 2.5 million viewers, a loss of 800,000 from the premiere of the previous summer edition.

A source close to Love Island told RadioTimes.com the reduced summer run was owing to the addition of the winter season. “It was decided last year to increase Love Island from eight weeks to 12 weeks across the year in 2020, in two six week series – introducing a new winter run [the current series] as well as the summer run,” they said.

Love Island sends a selection of single people to a luxury villa in the hopes of finding their soulmate – and winning a hefty cash prize.

Along the way, there is plenty of drama as couples break-up and find new partners in their attempts to stay in the competition.

Winter Love Island airs every night on ITV2 at 9pm