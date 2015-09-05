Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli is already misbehaving - and it's only the launch show
The outspoken and occassionally outrageous Strictly judge was a little bit too rude during Saturday's show, which saw the celebrity contestants paired with professional dancers
Strictly Come Dancing returned to our telly screens this weekend to pair our brand new all-star line-up with the show's cast of perfectly chiselled professional dancers.
We were lucky enough to bag ourselves a seat in the audience and it was an exciting evening. In fact, it would seem the excitement of the first show got a bit too much for one of the judges...
In an exchange between co-host Tess Daly and the judges, Bruno Tonioli, who is known for his risqué remarks and occasional slips from the seat of his chair, said something that meant the conversation had to be re-recorded.
Now we won't turn your wifi blue by telling you what the 59-year-old Italian said. But it's fair to say it was the teensiest bit rude, and certainly sent titters around the studio audience.
But Bruno's enthusiasm, however naughty, is good news as far as we are concerned. His unique brand of criticism, purred expressively across the desk often with added hand gestures, is one of the reasons we tune into Strictly year after year.
And if the outspoken judge is already a little out of control, and it's only the launch show, just imagine the frolics we can expect from the rest of the series!
Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 later this month