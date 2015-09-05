In an exchange between co-host Tess Daly and the judges, Bruno Tonioli, who is known for his risqué remarks and occasional slips from the seat of his chair, said something that meant the conversation had to be re-recorded.

Now we won't turn your wifi blue by telling you what the 59-year-old Italian said. But it's fair to say it was the teensiest bit rude, and certainly sent titters around the studio audience.

But Bruno's enthusiasm, however naughty, is good news as far as we are concerned. His unique brand of criticism, purred expressively across the desk often with added hand gestures, is one of the reasons we tune into Strictly year after year.

More like this

And if the outspoken judge is already a little out of control, and it's only the launch show, just imagine the frolics we can expect from the rest of the series!

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 later this month

Strictly star Robin Windsor and more will be at the Radio Times Festival this September.