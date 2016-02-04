Starting work with Lord Sugar was "overwhelming" says Apprentice winner Joseph Valente
Plumbing pro says he has to pinch himself after winning Lord Sugar's investment in Impra-Gas
Lord Sugar's latest The Apprentice winner Joseph Valente says his first meeting with the boss was amazing, but "quite overwhelming".
Valente won Lord Sugar's £250,000 investment last year after impressing with his Impra-Gas plumbing and heating business.
"Sometimes you have to pinch yourself and think, did I win The Apprentice? Am I now Lord Sugar's business partner?"
Valente teased that Lord Sugar's office is exactly as we'd imagine (aka filled with very expensive things) before dishing on how the show differs from what we see on screen.
The businessman also discussed teaming up with previous winners of the show. Although, speaking to Radio Times at this year's annual Covers Party, he insisted he's not visited Dr Leah's Cosmetic Skin Clinic. Yet...