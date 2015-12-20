The candidate told us he never doubted himself insisting he knew he’d win “100% from the day that I applied”.

“It was great to show the nation what I’m all about, what my business plan is and where I’ve come from. I started the process always wanting to win, always knowing that I was going to win.

“For people to see my journey of where I’ve come from and see what I’m going to achieve is fantastic,” he added.

Joseph was told he’s got “more cheek than Kim Kardashian” for managing to scoop business contracts while kick-starting his new business venture in the final task. But Sugar clearly has faith that his new protégé can quickly build on the model he’s built up in Peterborough.

“The thing about getting the investment is accelerating the business plan. I’ll be able to do the things I want to do a hell of a lot quicker,” Joseph explained, insisting to Lord Sugar that he’ll make a million pounds in five years.

“I’ve been in the plumbing business for ten years now. I’ve lived and breathed it. It’s only just begun.”

Joseph joked he won’t have former candidate Mergim appearing in any of his advertising campaigns going forward – “100% not” – but would hire Gary and Charleine, remarking on their notable work ethic and entrepreneurial skills.

Of his final competitor Vana and her business proposition, Joseph said: "I think at some point in her life Vana’s definitely going to need a plumber and I like dating, so I’d give Date Play a go.”

As for how he’s going to celebrate, well Joseph’s off on a much-needed holiday.

“I’ve worked relentlessly for the past three years and I’ve not had a break. I need to get refreshed, get those batteries charged up ready for January.”

The Apprentice will return next year on BBC1