Lord Sugar confirms another series of The Apprentice as he calls for candidates
Ready to battle in the boardroom? Lord Sugar puts a call out for people to take part in The Apprentice 2016
We've not even finished this year's run of The Apprentice, but Lord Sugar is already looking ahead to 2016 as he confirms there's another series on the way.
Sugar will once again give someone a £250,000 investment to go into "biz" with him (he's either really down with the kids or ran out of characters on his tweet) and wants people to send in their applications.
I am looking for applicants for next year series to be my biz partner for my £250k investment. Apply https://t.co/Q50RfqNlbz
— Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) December 2, 2015
Don't send it twice, whatever you do. The website insists, if you've sent it, it's been received.
You need to be 18 to apply and able to cope with Lord Sugar's various pun-filled insults (or if you're any good, compliments).
Could you be hired?
The Apprentice continues Wednesdays at 9:00pm on BBC1