Simon Cowell dubs Cheryl "narcissistic" as X Factor's 4th Impact sing Girls Aloud
Cheryl says the comment was "predictable" as the claws come out on the judges' desk
The claws were out early on the X Factor judges' desk tonight as Simon Cowell labelled Cheryl Fernandez-Versini "narcissistic" after her group 4th Impact sang a re-vamped version of Girls Aloud's Sound of the Underground.
Cheryl said the criticism was "predictable" before blowing raspberries at the boss.
Oh yeah, X Factor's a bona fide cerebral workout.
But Cheryl insisted the band themselves chose the song and that the mix was a "collaborative effort".
Co-host Caroline Flack wasn't letting the boss off either, pointing out he'd been singing along with the performance as the girls belted out the vocals.
It seems the judges are in the mood to pick a fight tonight. Nick Grimshaw teased Rita Ora for having a Halloween-themed outfit, as it was pointed out Mason Noise's shirt was unbuttoned almost as much as Mr Cowell's.
With another double elimination on the cards - meaning Cheryl or Simon could actually lose their entire category by the end of week two - it seems they might actually be a tad nervous.
