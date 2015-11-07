Oh yeah, X Factor's a bona fide cerebral workout.

But Cheryl insisted the band themselves chose the song and that the mix was a "collaborative effort".

Co-host Caroline Flack wasn't letting the boss off either, pointing out he'd been singing along with the performance as the girls belted out the vocals.

It seems the judges are in the mood to pick a fight tonight. Nick Grimshaw teased Rita Ora for having a Halloween-themed outfit, as it was pointed out Mason Noise's shirt was unbuttoned almost as much as Mr Cowell's.

With another double elimination on the cards - meaning Cheryl or Simon could actually lose their entire category by the end of week two - it seems they might actually be a tad nervous.

The X Factor continues with the results show tomorrow night from 8:00pm on ITV