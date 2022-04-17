Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, the ex-soldier said that he spoke to the former Special Forces operators, who've been with the show for over seven years, when offered the job of Chief Instructor.

Channel 4's SAS: Who Dares Wins returned last weekend with a brand new Chief Instructor Rudy Reyes at the helm – however, the former US Marine has revealed that he consulted with the show's longtime instructors Billy Billingham and Jason 'Foxy' Fox first before taking on the role.

"I got the word that they wanted me as the Chief Instructor and and I asked Billy and Foxy, 'What do you think? What do you think? Because this is the show that you built and this is your reputation from your units and I respect that.'"

Remi Adeleke, Rudy Reyes, Jason "Foxy" Fox and Mark "Billy" Billingham Channel 4

He continued: "It is not called Recon: Who Dares Wins or Marine Corps Scout Sniper: Who Dares Wins? It's called SAS: Who Dares Wins, so I deferred to them. They said, ‘We love you, brother. Take charge. You can lead from the front.’ And I said, ‘Alright, very well.’"

Reyes added that it was "an honour" to be asked to join the show and was "blown away" by the SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 line-up.

"I was impressed with production, with the spirit of the show and with everything about it. It was the best parts and the most authentic parts of being in the military, which is blood sweat and tears, which is shared suffering, which is bonds of brotherhood," he said. "And I thought I have an opportunity to be involved with these high vibration warriors in this very intelligent production."

Additional reporting by Grace Henry.

