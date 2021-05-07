New SAS: Who Dares Wins instructor Melvyn Downes says show’s training is “just like the real thing”
The upcoming series of SAS promises to put recruits through the toughest selection course yet, according to newcomer Melvyn Downes.
After more than a year of being stuck at home, the idea of engaging in some of the toughest physical tests out there sounds daunting to say the least. But that’s precisely what the latest batch of SAS: Who Dares Wins recruits are doing.
The SAS: Who Dares Wins instructors will once again be led by Ant Middleton, with newcomer Melvyn Downes also joining the team. The 56-year-old ex-SAS operative has 24 years of serving in the British Military under his belt, 11 of which were spent in the SAS.
Speaking of his experience on the upcoming season, the new DS revealed how he thought the series’ selection training compared to the real deal. “The show pushes civilians to both their physical and mental limits, just like the real thing,” he said.
He added that it “brought back a lot of memories” from his selection. “Of course, the civilian show is a lot shorter than SAS selection, which is over six months, but it does a great job of giving you a real taste of the experience,” he confirmed.
It sounds like this year’s batch of SAS: Who Dares Wins contestants have their work cut out as they head to the Scottish Highlands for the unforgiving selection process.
A DS plant will also be joining the 21 men and women from all walks of life for the first week, acting as the DS’ eyes and ears on the inside.
The new season of SAS: Who Dares Wins premieres on Sunday 9th May at 9pm. For something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.