His sister Louise Thompson was also rumoured to be exiting the E4 show, although she hit back at the headlines suggesting an imminent departure, posting on her Instagram story: "I never said this."

Revealing his reasons for leaving, Sam explained: "You don't want to be around your ex. Everyone on there is now more her friend, and a lot of my friends have upped and left.

"[MIC] takes your soul, you are so invested in it as it is your real life."

More like this

Sam joined the show in 2013, following in the footsteps of his sister Louise. Since then, many of the older cast members have left.

Before their recent breakup, he and Habbs had a whirlwind relationship and Sam came under plenty of scrutiny for his behaviour.

"I get a lot of things wrong, and I think to learn, evolve and grow as a human you have to make mistakes but when you're doing it on TV, people are judgey. It'll be nice not to have that level of scrutiny," he said. "Getting dumped all the time was chipping away at my confidence."

The new series of Made in Chelsea will feature familiar faces including Jamie Laing, Louise Thompson and her fiancé Ryan Libbey, Olivia Bentley, Alex Mytton, Miles Nazaire, James Taylor, Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo, Sophie Hermann, Harry Barron and Melissa Tatum, Oliver Proudlock, Fredrick Ferrier, Eliza Batten, Mark Francis Vandelli and Victoria Baker-Harber.

Also joining the cast are newcomers Amelia Mist, Angus Findlay, Verity Bowditch, Rosi Mai, Ollie Buck, Maeva D'Ascanio and Freddie Browne.

Advertisement

As for Sam, he'll soon be appearing on Celebs Go Dating...