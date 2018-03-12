Who is Made in Chelsea star Sophie “Habbs” Habboo?
Everything you need to know about the London dweller
Published: Monday, 12 March 2018 at 4:59 pm
Made in Chelsea 2018 stars: Sophie Habboo, also knows as “Habbs”
Instagram: habboosophie
Who is Habbs?
Sophie Habboo is a graduate of Newcastle University, and joined the show with Clementine Cuthbertson (Clemmie) as a friend of Frankie Gaff’s.
She had a romance with Alex Mytton in series 14, which Harry Baron tried and failed to get in the way of.
What’s she up to on Instagram?
She’s been visiting the Saatchi gallery, a local haunt for Chelsea-ites…
And swimming at rooftop pools in east London with Frankie…
Made in Chelsea airs Monday at 9pm on E4
