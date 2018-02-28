Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson farted on Celebs Go Dating and viewers reckon it was the “best thing” to have ever happened on the series.

Advertisement

The offending trump – no, not that one – occurred during a meeting between Thompson and the show’s relationship advisers Nadia Essex and Eden Blackman.

It sent Essex into a fit of hysterical laughter, while Blackman looked on utterly bewildered.

Advertisement

Fans of the show couldn’t get enough of it.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement