Muggy Mike took his frustration out on the show’s relationship advisers, Lady Nadia Essex and Eden Blackman, who he accused of “failing” him.

“There’s nothing here for me,” he whined.

Nadia wasn’t having any of this. “You can’t just walk around here and say, ‘I’m done, done done,’” she said. “Do you understand how juvenile it sounds?”

Mike admitted: “I’m a kid then, I’m a big kid. I feel like you are failing me.”

To which Eden countered: “No, you are failing us.”

Mike then stormed off, which led to Nadia calling him a “petulant child”.

Oh dear.

It’s fair to say most of Twitter thought Mike made a muggy move, there…