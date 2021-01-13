Accessibility Links

Drag Race UK’s Tia Kofi reveals how Doctor Who inspires her drag

Drag Race UK contestant Tia Kofi has opened up about how the long-running sci-fi show has informed her drag.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Published:

While the Doctor Who universe joining forces with RuPaul’s Drag Race UK doesn’t sound like your typical cross-over episode, series two contestant Tia Kofi has revealed that she often channels the long-running BBC sci-fi series in her drag looks.

Speaking during the roundtable for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series two, the London-based drag queen opened up about being a huge fan of Doctor Who and how the show informs her drag.

“I am a massive geek and I like to think that I’m a glamorous geek so I try and use some of those geeky influences in my drag.

“And I think things like Doctor Who have sort of given me that element of camp and that element of sort of ridiculousness that I kind of just want to have a good time when it comes to drag.

“Doctor Who – ridiculous, running around the galaxy; Me – wearing a shade of TARDIS blue and a teacup on my head. I think I could be in the new series, I hear they’re looking for a new Doctor…”

When asked whether she’d want to see a Dalek lip-sync for its life on Drag Race, Tia Kofi said: “Oh my God, wouldn’t that be good?

“They don’t have lips so they wouldn’t be very good at it, but it’d be gorgeous to watch, wouldn’t it? Dalek vs Cyberman. Maybe that’s how the Doctor can save the universe next time with a casual lip-sync.”

The self-professed “queen of Clapham” is just one of the 12 Drag Race UK contestants competing in the upcoming series, which RadioTimes.com has called “an unmissable sickening spectacular” with the “fiercest” cast the show has ever seen in our RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2 review.

Season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from January 14th 2021. RuPaul’s Drag Race is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

