RuPaul’s Drag Race icons Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova have shared their stand-out moments from the ongoing 13th season ahead of this weekend’s long-awaited final.

Advertisement

The stars, whose web series UNHhhh is now entering its sixth season, are best known for competing on series seven of RuPaul’s Drag Race and later All Stars, with Katya placing second in season two and Trixie winning season three.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, the web show hosts broke down their favourite moments from the current series. Katya cited Kandy Muse’s answer to RuPaul asking who should go home during episode 10’s Freaky Friday challenge as her season highlight.

“I liked when Kandy Muse popped off on the runway at the judges and said, ‘Y’all skinny b****es have no excuse. I’m a fat b***h right here and I’m turning it,’ whatever she said, something to that effect.

“I thought it was really fun and not like, you know, a lot of times when you pop off at the judges in such a way that it just shows your a** in a really unflattering light. I think that was a really fun, great TV moment when she did that.”

The dreaded question: who should go home tonight and why? 👀 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/h4NpJOw0QR — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) March 13, 2021

Kandy Muse gave the impassioned speech after Denali said she would send her home, telling RuPaul when it was her time to answer, “Me and Gottmik had the hardest challenge in this entire group because I’m big, she’s little and yet we still made it work. All these b*****s have the same size so there’s no excuse why they should look as weak and Olivia and Denali seem like the weakest out of everyone on the stage. Just my opinion.”

As for Trixie’s favourite moment from the season, the Pit Stop host said that thinks about episode 12’s Nice Queens Roast “all the time”.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“Lest we forget, the iconic roast episode. For absolute certain for me, one of the highest point of the series was the roast, how poorly it went and the discourse afterwards. The world exploding that someone made a fat joke at a roast. That I love. Loved it. Some people want to see the world burn, and I’m one of those people,” she laughs.

When Katya reveals that she hasn’t yet seen the roast episode, in which the remaining six queens had to perform a roast of the previous Miss Congeniality winners, Trixie adds: “It’s Michael Scott, like it’s fierce. I think about it all the time. It’s so fierce, it’s Christopher Guest or something. It’s that level.”

Season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race comes to an end on Saturday after four months, with finalists Symone, Rosé, Kandy Muse and Gottmik battling it out for the chance to be crowned America’s Next Drag Superstar.

UNHhhh series six will premiere exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the UK from 21st April. For more information on the streamer of all things drag, visit: https://uk.wowpresentsplus.com/.

Advertisement

To find out what’s on TV tonight, check out our TV Guide.