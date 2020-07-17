Miz Cracker seems to be feeling positive as the queens psych themselves up for the main challenge, preparing to perform solo comedy routines for the judges, including Ross Matthews and special guest Jane Krakowski (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).

"After the coaching session with Jane and Ross, I am ready to take on the world. Yeah, I'm scared, but I'm also not going to f*** up in front of Jane Krakowski," she announces.

Shea, however, burps her way around the werk room as she readies a voluminous red tulle gown for the occasion, admitting: "I'm so nervous. My stomach has been in knots since yesterday afternoon.

"Ross and Jane basically asked me to start from scratch and I was not able to come up with any material until this morning. So, I'm completely freaking out," she explains.

When Jujubee spies the dramatic dress from across the room and asks what she has planned for the frock, Shea reveals it's her challenge attire.

While Jujubee looks intimidated by the formidably fabulous outfit, Shea insists: "Just because I look beautiful, doesn't mean I'm going to be funny.

"If my comedy is not going to be that good, I might as well look drop dead gorgeous!" she tells the camera.

Of course, Shea might simply be being modest, but if that's her tactic going into this week's challenge, it's the opposite for Blair St. Clair.

Feeling herself ahead of the comedy performances on the main stage, Blair tells the rest of the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5 cast Ross and Jane were "cackling" at her routine in rehearsals.

"They were like, 'Just narrow down on your best jokes,' because I have a lot of material," she says confidently.

