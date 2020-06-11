Set to land on Netflix for UK viewers on Saturday 13th June, season five will see queens from a range of seasons compete for that place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

From season one's Ongina to season nine runner-up Shea Coulée, this mix of queens is a fierce one, and with All Star rules suspended forever, we're bound to see a season full of drama, tea-spilling and shade-throwing.

Here are the All Stars of season five...

Alexis Mateo

Age: 39

Instagram: @miss_alexis_mateo

Original season: Season 3 and All Stars 1

Puerto Rican queen Alexis Mateo competed in Drag Race season three, coming in third place after losing out to Manila Luzon and Raja for the top two.

This isn't the Las Vegas-based performer's first All Stars rodeo however, as she competed on the first series in a team with Yara Sofia. However, the pair were eliminated in episode four, losing a lip-sync battle to Team Rujubee – Raven and Jujubee.

Since her time on Drag Race, Alexis has appeared in RuPaul drama AJ and the Queen and won a variety of pageants. She is also the drag mother of Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, who competed on season 10 and 11 of Drag Race.

Most iconic moment: One of Alexis's most iconic moments on the show was her performance in the US military promo challenge, which saw the queens to film a 30-second video for army troops serving overseas. The clip, in which she coined her infamous catchphrase 'sickening, no?', saw Alexis crack RuPaul and Michelle Visage up with her 'BAMs', her scarf-waving and the random chorizo sausage incorporated into her act.

Blair St. Clair

Age: 24

Instagram: @blairst.clair

Original season: Season 10

The youngest All Star of the bunch, Blair St. Clair is back after finishing in ninth place on Drag Race season 10.

Since then, she has focussed on a career in music, releasing a number of singles including Now or Never, Call My Life and America's Sweetheart, featuring All Star 2 winner Alaska.

Most iconic moment: Whilst primarily a look queen, Blair proved that she's more than a pretty face in the Bossy Rossy acting challenge, which ended with Monique Heart snatching Blair's wig.

Derrick Barry

Age: 35

Instagram: @derrickbarry

Original season: Season 8

No, that's not Britney Spears! The Oops I Did It Again impersonator is returning to the workroom to prove that she's more than a one-trick Britney.

Las Vegas-based Barry placed fifth on season eight of Drag Race after losing a lip sync to eventual winner Bob the Drag Queen. She previously competed on America's Got Talent in 2008 as an impersonator.

Since her time on Drag Race, Barry has appeared in 2016 film Sharknado: The 4th Awakens and an episode of Germany's Next Top Model.

Most iconic moment: Unsurprisingly, Derrick's impersonation of Britney Spears during season 8's Snatch Game was one of the best performances that episode. With her intermittent shimmying, dramatic hair flips and constant song references, Derrick would have won the challenge if Bob the Drag Queen hadn't pulled it out the bag with Uzo Aduba and Carol Channing.

India Ferrah

Age: 34

Instagram: @indiaferrah

Original season: Season 3

Season three's India Ferrah is returning to compete once again, nine years after she came in 10th place on her series.

She is best known on her season for being picked up by contestant Mimi Imfurst during their lip sync to Thelma Houston's 'Don't Leave Me This Way', after which RuPaul infamously said: "Drag is not a contact sport."

Most iconic moment: When India entered the workroom for the first time, wearing a Cruella de Vil-esque pixie wig and black latex dress, to find Phoenix sporting a very similar look. Awkward.

Jujubee

Age: 34

Instagram: @jujubeeonline

Original season: Season 2 and All Stars 1

One of the best known Drag Race alumni, Jujubee came in third on the show's second series and competed on All Stars' first season in a team with Raven, placing third once again.

Now based in Boston, Massachusetts, has since appeared as a drag mentor on TLC show Dragnificent! alongside season eight's Thorgy Thor, season one's BeBe Zahara Benet and season nine's Alexis Michelle.

Most iconic moment: Jujubee reading her fellow season two queens to filth in episode 8. "Miss Tatiana, you think you're so soft. Not by the hairs on your chinny chin chin." Savage.

Mariah Paris Balenciaga

Age: 37

Instagram: @mug4dayz

Original season: Season 3

LA-based Mariah Paris Balenciaga competed on season three of Drag Race, placing ninth on the show after losing a lip sync to Jody Watley's 'Looking for a New Love' against Delta Work.

Since season three, she has appeared on RuPaul's Drag U as a drag professor, on a number of WOWPresents internet series and performed as a background dancer during Miley Cyrus's 2015 VMA performance. She recently appeared in the music video for Lizzo's song Juice.

Most iconic moment: Mariah's runway look for the Queens in Space challenge was out of this world.

Mayhem Miller

Age: 37

Instagram: @theonlymayhem

Original season: Season 10

Californian drag queen Mayhem Miller competed on the tenth season of Drag Race. Despite winning the very first challenge, she finished in 10th place after losing a lip sync of 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' against Monét X Change.

Since her stint on the show, she has been a guest judge on Germany's Next Top Model, appeared on RuPaul's Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular and AJ and the Queen.

She has also appeared in music videos for other queens, including Willam, Blair St. Clair and Morgan McMichael and for artists, including Iggy Azalea and Lizzo.

Iconic moment: Mayhem's dollar store runway look, which was a chic dress made from black rubber gloves, won her the very first maxi challenge of season 10. Unfortunately, it went downhill in the competition from then on...

Miz Cracker

Age: 35

Instagram: @miz_cracker

Original season: Season 10

Another season ten queen, Miz Cracker reached the top four on Drag Race before losing a lip sync to Vanity 6's Nasty Girl against Kameron Michaels.

The New York-based queen has since starred in her own web series, Review with a Jew, in which she recaps episodes of Drag Race and appeared on Billboard's show Spillin' the Tea with Drag Race alumni Tammie Brown, Ginger Minj, Jasmine Masters, Shea Couleé and Eureka O'Hara.

Most iconic moment: It's hard to choose a particular stand-out moment of Miz Cracker's, from her uncanny Cher impression in The Unauthorised Rusical to her make-over of YouTuber Chester See. However, the most memorable has to be her pickle performance during the Bossy Rossy challenge.

Ongina

Age: 37

Instagram: @ongina

Original season: Season 1

OG Drag Race alum Ongina came in fifth place on the show's first series. During her time on the show, she emotionally revealed her status as HIV positive after winning the MAC make-up AIDS awareness challenge.

Over the last 10 years, she has become an HIV activist, appeared on season two of RuPaul's Drag U and made a cameo in The Black Eyed Peas' video for 'I Gotta Feeling'.

Most iconic moment: Ongina's peppy MAC make-up advert, which won her that episode's challenge.

Shea Couleé

Age: 30

Age: 30

Instagram: @sheacoulee

Original season: Season 9

Season nine finalist Shea Couleé narrowly lost the Drag Race to crown after Sasha Velour infamously lifted her wig to reveal a shower of rose petals during their lip sync to Whitney Houston's 'Emotional'.

She has since appeared in Peppermint's music video for her song Too Funky, performed as part of the Drag Race Werq the World 2017 tour and directed and starred in her own 2017 film – Lipstick City.

She has also released her own album of songs and was the inspiration for Marvel's first drag queen superhero Shade.

Most iconic moment: It's a toss up between Shea's performance as Blac Chyna in the Kardashian lip sync musical, and her savage stand-up routine during the Michelle Visage roast.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars will be available to stream on Netflix in the UK from Saturday 13th June onwards, while US viewers can watch on VH1. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.