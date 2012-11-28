Shrager was philisophical about her departure, saying "You get to this point and you think 'Oh, it's the end', but what is important is you get the chance to do your very best."

And she said her stint in the jungle had almost ended before it began, after a horrific first night in a rat-infested hut with popstar Limahl: "When I think about it now, I don't know how I got through that night... if Limahl hadn't been there, I don't think I could have made it."

One possible contributing factor to Shrager's eviction waas a recent run-in with Made in Chelsea star Hugo Taylor, who said he found her very patronising. On their relationship, Shrager said "The thing about Hugo is he's quite petulant. He likes it his own way, and I'm the only one in the camp he couldn't cope with. He only saw me as an authority figure. It was actually quite funny."