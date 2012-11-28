Rosemary Shrager leaves I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
Eric Bristow wins his bet as the TV cook makes an upbeat departure
TV cook Rosemary Shrager said it felt “amazing” to be leaving the I’m a Celebrity jungle last night, telling hosts Ant and Dec "I've absolutely loved it. But if anybody told me it was going to be that hard..."
After viewers’ votes were counted, darts player Eric Bristow again found himself in the bottom two – but he was relieved to discover that his £20,000 bet that he would reach the last six had paid off, as Shrager's named was called.
Shrager was philisophical about her departure, saying "You get to this point and you think 'Oh, it's the end', but what is important is you get the chance to do your very best."
And she said her stint in the jungle had almost ended before it began, after a horrific first night in a rat-infested hut with popstar Limahl: "When I think about it now, I don't know how I got through that night... if Limahl hadn't been there, I don't think I could have made it."
One possible contributing factor to Shrager's eviction waas a recent run-in with Made in Chelsea star Hugo Taylor, who said he found her very patronising. On their relationship, Shrager said "The thing about Hugo is he's quite petulant. He likes it his own way, and I'm the only one in the camp he couldn't cope with. He only saw me as an authority figure. It was actually quite funny."