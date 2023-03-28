The 18-year-old has spoken to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview after being kicked out of the show, revealing that she didn't see the "back-stabbing" coming.

Tonight's episode of Rise and Fall saw another Ruler plummet from the penthouse and out of the game – but despite the growing majority of Grafters-turned-Rulers up there, it was Marina who received the most elimination votes after James and Connor turned on her in a shock move.

On her Rise and Fall experience, the London-based receptionist said: "I've made some really good friends despite the backstabbing, and it is a game. So I've come out with some really good friends. It was an amazing experience."

When asked whether she expected James and Connor to eliminate her, she added: "No, not at all. James and I – I thought we were on the same page. I kind of came up with the role to bring up all the Grafters and then as soon as I get them out, they kick me out."

She continued: "But I think it's important to remember that in that Red Room, it is so intense. You know, the music that plays, everything psychologically just that day, you just panic and don't know what to do.

"But [I'm] definitely shocked. I don't think they made the right decision. But you've got to do what you've got to do in there. And it was difficult for the first vote, where you had five people going down to four, which makes it a lot more tricky."

Marina was the first of the Grafters to join the Rulers in the penthouse, welcoming James and Connor into the fold and contributing to Prince and Rishika's eliminations last week.

Now just 14 contestants remain in the Greg James show, including the two latest arrivals: Paralympic badminton player Isaak and personal trainer Moses.

Rise and Fall continues on Channel 4 on Wednesday 28th March at 10pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

