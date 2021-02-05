Meet the cast of Real Housewives of Orange County

Reality show, Real Housewives of Orange County, has returned for season 15, following the glossy lives of Shannon Storms Beador and co in sun-kissed California.

Advertisement

The series was the original in the Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise, first airing in 2006, and set in an exclusive Southern California gated community.

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas has joined the latest season, which features original cast member Jeana Keough narrating the first episode.

So, who’s left? Here’s everything you need to know about the current housewives.

If you want to watch The Real Housewives of Orange County, head over to hayu now.

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas

Newbie Elizabeth joined the cast in season 15, and is already proving quite popular, sharing candid details about her traumatic childhood growing up in what she describes as a “religious cult”.

“I was raised in a very, very religious situation, where I was told to absolutely not open my mouth, or tell the truth about what was happening, and I have a very, very hard issue with stopping the compartmentalisation because I grew up in this horrible situation,” she recently said on the show. “It’s why I don’t let people get to know me – I throw big parties, but no one really knows me.”

The RHOOC star is also the CEO of an online music company, was born and raised in Missouri, and has been introduced to the group by close friend Kelly Dodd. She’s currently going through a divorce and is in a new relationship.

Shannon Storms Beador

Shannon joined the cast in season nine, and is known for her unflinching honesty. She runs online food distribution company Real For Real Cuisine, and lives with her three daughters and new boyfriend in Newport.

Shannon and her family recently tested positive for COVID-19, and the reality TV star documented their recovery on her smart phone.

Gina Kirschenheiter

Gina has been a main cast member of RHOOC since season 13, arriving to the series from Long Island. She’s currently living in her new townhome with boyfriend Travis and their combined six children – which causes tension with her co-stars when some criticise her new living arrangement.

Emily Simpson

Emily also joined the RHOOC cast in season 13, after moving from her home in Ohio. The reality TV star is also an attorney, a swimsuit designer, stepmother, wife and mother. She has three children with her husband Shane – daughter Annabelle and twin boys Luke and Keller.

Kelly Dodd

Kelly joined the cast in season 11, and is known for her “unfiltered opinions”.

Earlier this year it was announced that her partnership with Positive Beverage has ended due to her controversial comments about COVID-19. After sharing pictures of herself dining out with a large group of friends on Instagram, fans questioned the safety of her social event due to COVID-19. In response, she argued that people should be able to “live normal lives”.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke

Braunwyn was originally a guest star on the show in season 10, before joining as a full-time cast member in season 13. She is a mother to seven children, ranging from toddlers to college. In 2020, the reality TV star celebrates 20 years of marriage to her husband Sean, and embarks on a new journey of her own.

She also recently celebrated one year of sobriety.

Previous housewives

Vicki Gunvalson

Original cast member and businesswoman Vicki Gunvalson appeared on the show up until 2019, having been demoted to “friend of the housewives” status in season 14.

In 2020, the founder of Coto Insurance announced her departure from the series, saying in a statement: “It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way.”

She currently hosts a podcast called Whoop It Up with Vicki.

Quinn Fry

Quinn joined the cast of RHOOC in season three, before taking on a guest role. Fans last saw Quinn in season six, and the former reality TV star remains in California and is now a designer.

Lydia McLaughlin

Businesswoman Lydia joined the main cast of RHOOC in season seven and to season 11. The star has a new digital series Glitter Town on Bravo. The Bravo short series follows Lydia and her mother Judy Stirling living their best lives in Orange County. According to Judy, the show is about “spreading love and acts of kindness.”

Kimberly Bryant

Original star Kimberly enjoyed a short and sweet appearance on the show, leaving the series after season 1 aired. Since her stint, Kimberly has kept a low profile, relocating her family in Chicago. She made brief guest appearances on seasons three and four of RHOC but missed the show’s 10-year anniversary reunion in 2016.

Tamra Judge

Tamra joined as a cast member on the show in season three, and last year confirmed her departure from the series. The wellness expert was offered to return to the series for three episodes to wrap up her storylines but instead decided to exit.

She previously said that ex-husband Simon Barney’s throat cancer diagnosis coupled with husband Eddie Judge’s ongoing heart issues was a wakeup call, and took her mind off the show. “It made me re-evaluate my life,” Tamra said.

Heather Dubrow

Actress and TV star Heather was part of the main cast of RHOOC on season seven to season 11. She previously played Lydia DeLucca in US TV series That’s Life in 2000, and now hosts of Heather Dubrow’s World, available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Jo De La Rosa

Jo, now 40, was known as ‘the young’ housewife back in season one, and left the show as regular cast member after season two. She made a cameo in season three’s finale, and popped up every now and again in season four.

Jo is launching a new podcast called Popcandy, which features a series called Life After Housewives, where former cast members can share what they’ve been up to since leaving the show.

Jeana Keough

Now a real estate salesperson in California, former actress and Playboy model Jeana was also a RHOC OG, but stepped down as a full-time Housewife after season five. She became a recurring cast member in season six, and has made multiple guest appearances in recent seasons.

Keough narrates episode one of season 15.

Lauri Waring

Original Housewife Lauri Waring Peterson starred in four seasons of the show, which featured her as a single mother bringing up her three children.

The star fell in love and married husband George on the show – the couple recently celebrated their 13th anniversary – and while she’s made a few appearances in recent seasons, she has mainly kept out of the spotlight.

Gretchen Rossi

Gretchen joined the main cast of RHOOC in season four, before guest appearing in season 12.

Lynne Curtin

Reality TV star Lynne joined the show for season five, before guest appearing in season six and 10. Lynne is now a jewellery Designer

Tammy Knickerbocker

Tammy joined the cast in season 2, and owned the largest house in the gated community – before she and her late husband Lou lost their fortune from their lucrative business.

After a tumultuous time on the show, Tammy left the main cast after season 3, before returning as a guest in season 5 and 6.

Advertisement

Real Housewives of Orange County airs on hayu. If you’re looking for more to watch, head over to our TV Guide.