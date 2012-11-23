Pop star Limahl voted off I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
The Kajagoogoo singer is the second celebrity to be kicked off the ITV jungle reality series
Eighties pop star Limahl (real name Christopher Hamill) has become the latest contestant to be voted off I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! after receiving the lowest amount of votes from the public.
Presenters Ant and Dec entered the camp to deliver the news that Limahl would be the second celebrity to leave the Australian jungle, after appearing in the bottom two alongside former Made in Chelsea star Hugo Taylor.
Speaking of his time in the jungle, the Kajagoogoo singer said, "Being away from home comforts, so far away from loved ones... That was the biggest test really. It's all about lack of food, lack of nutrition, loss of everything and thrown into this mix of personalities who are basically strangers. The hunger is palpable every day."
He also revealed he got on well with TV chef Rosemary Shrager, with whom he entered the jungle as surprise late arrivals to the camp: "I loved her, I mean what gay man doesn't like camp large ladies?"
Limahl's departure follows that of Tory MP Nadine Dorries, leaving nine contestants to fight it out for the I'm a Celebrity crown.