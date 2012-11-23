Speaking of his time in the jungle, the Kajagoogoo singer said, "Being away from home comforts, so far away from loved ones... That was the biggest test really. It's all about lack of food, lack of nutrition, loss of everything and thrown into this mix of personalities who are basically strangers. The hunger is palpable every day."

He also revealed he got on well with TV chef Rosemary Shrager, with whom he entered the jungle as surprise late arrivals to the camp: "I loved her, I mean what gay man doesn't like camp large ladies?"

Advertisement

Limahl's departure follows that of Tory MP Nadine Dorries, leaving nine contestants to fight it out for the I'm a Celebrity crown.