“I'm not disappointed at being the first, especially when you're starving. I kind of expected it," she said.

"It's been a fascinating experience. I actually came here self-important for a few days, but I'm not now."

Dorries claimed to have taken part in I’m a Celebrity in the hope of sharing her political beliefs with the show’s huge audience, but she clearly failed to win over the public during her time in the jungle.

She was repeatedly voted to suffer through the show’s notorious Bushtucker Trials, and ended up chowing down on a camel’s toe and cattle genitals for the delectation of the viewers (and voters) back home.

Before this series of I’m a Celebrity got under way, Dorries was suspended by the Conservative Party’s chief whip when it emerged that she’d flown out to Brisbane to take part on the show without asking permission.