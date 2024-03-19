The group will be in an underground arena and, based on the trailer, they're just as shocked when they realise.

"To survive, you have to pour everything into this and just keep on going," season 1 competitor Jang Eun-sil said. "And people might double cross you. Never trust anyone. It's full of betrayal."

The first four episodes of the second season premiered on Netflix today (Tuesday 19th March), but when can you expect more episodes?

Read on for the full release schedule of Physical: 100 season 2 on Netflix.

When are the next episodes of Physical: 100 season 2 on Netflix?

Much like season 1, Physical: 100 will have a staggered released on Netflix, with batches of episodes dropping weekly.

Below is a list of all the release dates for Physical: 100 season 2:

Episodes 1-4 – Tuesday 18th March (out now)

Episodes 5-7 – Tuesday 26th March

Episodes 8-9 – Tuesday 2nd April

Physical: 100 season 2 trailer

Netflix released a trailer for Physical: 100 season 2, teasing what viewers could expect. In the trailer, viewers can see all the contestant prepare themselves for the challenge as they prepare to go underground.

You can watch the full trailer below:

Physical: 100 seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

