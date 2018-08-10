Viewers praise "supportive" and "empowering" Our Shirley Valentine Summer as series ends
The heartwarming show saw eight female celebrities head to Greece to change their lives
Our Shirley Valentine Summer has been the definition of a feel-good show – and fans just don't want to say goodbye to our eight lovely ladies and their Greek adventure.
The documentary/reality show hybrid saw a group of older, single female celebrities take a trip to a Greek island villa: Melinda Messenger, Sian Lloyd, Nancy Dell’Olio, Aggie MacKenzie, Ninia Benjamin, Lizzie Cundy, Annabel Giles and Ingrid Tarrant all grabbed their passports and suitcases for a month-long getaway. Each woman was in search of a fresh start and a new perspective.
And what a lovely series it was! The women laughed and bonded and empowered each other, providing support and encouragement and forming beautiful friendships.
As the series came to an end, Twitter was full of viewers – mainly women – talking about how refreshing it was to see this display of female friendship on TV...
And Ingrid's daughter Fia was full of praise:
Fans hailed it for being empowering, encouraging and supportive.
Some pointed out that "age is just a number"...
While others were already asking for more:
That's a clear message to ITV: a follow-up show is in order... and another series next summer, please.