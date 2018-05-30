Off-beat. Unique. Semi-nude. Just some of the words one could use to describe Mr Uekusa’s performance on the third Britain’s Got Talent semi-final.

Taking to the stage in a sharp suit, the 30-year-old from Japan swiftly stripped down to his underwear, flipped a hula hoop from his nipple to his mouth and balanced a mug on his groin as a drone pulled a cloth out from underneath it. And then he stood there wearing only a napkin to receive the judges’ comments.