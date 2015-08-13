Sure he’s not even set foot inside the Strictly ballroom, only being confirmed as a contestant at the beginning of this week. But after digging up this video of Mr Vine doing a tremendous fishnet-clad Rocky Horror tribute, I’d say Hart’s backing the right horse: Vine will be ready in no time.

Of course, fans remain hopeful Hart will change her mind. Even tennis coach Judy Murray, who competed last year, thinks she should give it a go. She’ll help out. Sort of.

@mermhart @bbcstrictly @theJeremyVine do it do it! I can give u lots of tips. Bad ones, obvs. — judy murray (@judmoo) August 12, 2015

And we know Hart has her own fancy footwork to show off, seen here dancing with co-star – and rumoured Strictly contestant – Tom Ellis...

Until next year, eh?

Strictly Come Dancing returns this Autumn on BBC1

Robin Windsor, Alex Jones and Sir Bruce Forsyth will be at the Radio Times Festival this September.