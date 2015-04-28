“He’d be a great name to put in the mix.”

Whether the sequins and fake tan will capture Ellis's attention remains to be seen. He's currently busy in the US filming Lucifer, a pilot for Fox. Based on the DC comic of the same name, Ellis is taking on the title role, which sees Lucifer swap Hell for the glitz and glamour of Los Angeles.

A far cry from the Tango perhaps. But the actor is certainly no stranger to dancing or indeed Strictly.

In fact, he gave us a taste of his fancy footwork during his stint on comedy show Miranda.

You can already hear Bruno Tonioli whooping from the sidelines, right? The smoulder, the lines, the passion…

Ellis is pretty confident in his critique of dancers on the shiny-floored show, too. He joined the panel of Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two in 2011 to discuss the contestants’ progress. He wanted more precision from Holly Valance, he wanted attack from Chelsee Healey in the Argentinian Tango and when he started talking about whose dance tariff was higher than the others, well, Miranda Hart - a self-confessed Strictly fan girl - could barely contain her excitement.

Time to put his money where his mouth is perhaps..?

The BBC declined to comment on speculation surrounding this year's celebrity line-up, with Joe McElderry and Adrian Chiles also rumoured. But you can find out all of the details about which professionals are returning - and who are the new faces - right here.

Strictly Come Dancing returns later this year on BBC1