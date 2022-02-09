The three-part series, will see Tyron Ash and his group of real estate agents shaking up the super-prime luxury property market.

Viewers are about to get a taste of the luxury real estate industry in the UK, as Mega Mansion Hunters comes to Channel 4 today (9th February).

The new series has already drawn comparisons to Netflix's Selling Sunset for a number of reasons - one of those being the glamorous Mega Mansion Hunters cast, which comprises several 20-something real estate agents, who are really making waves in the industry.

However, Tyron says the two shows aren't to be confused, and they are in no way trying to imitate the American series.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, he said: "Obviously the natural comparison is to Selling Sunset, but the reality is, we're doing nothing to try and act like that show.

"Unfortunately, 80 per cent of the year we're looking out the window and the skies are grey. That is what we're dealing with. We are not sat on the Hollywood Hills, so unfortunately, we cannot facilitate that.

"But what you can do is, you can show exactly how authentic we are as a business and the people are in the business. There's nothing manufactured about us at all. And that's the bit that I love the most about it."

Like on Selling Sunset, Tyron says viewers should expect "drama", although it might not be over Botox and burgers like at one of Christine Quinn's stylish open houses.

He continued: "When you watch a show like Million Dollar Listing or Selling Sunset, yes, there'll be a bit of drama or a bit of an argument and they're all sat in a nice restaurant. We might have an argument sat in the front seat of a car, or it could be a disagreement at an open house. If one of our agents isn't happy, they're going to F and blind about it.

"And there's a lot of pressure, there's a lot of heat, and I feel like the one thing that sticks out for me just from us as a business and us as a show is that there's a lot more electricity. We have got some big explosive personalities. And, believe me, that's me keeping control of everyone, because everyone wants it a hell of a lot and it's all done in a very professional manner. "

For Tyron Ash agents, the boss says business is "life and death".

"Sometimes I've watched episodes of these other shows and they're not amazingly exciting," he explained. "Some of them are quite exciting and they get better. With these agents, it's life or death. That's what I love about it - it's absolutely life or death.

"We're not talking about people who've been born with 10 million quid in the bank and they're going to have a go at real estate and see if they like it. We're talking about people that this is the difference between them renting their own flat or sleeping on their mum's floor. So the energy is far more electric in my eyes."

Mega Mansion Hunters is on Channel 4 on Wednesdays at 10pm. All three episodes will be available on boxset on All4 after episode 1 airs today (9th February).

