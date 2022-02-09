Following the real estate agents at Tyron Ash, owned by entrepreneur Tyron, the new series will see the owner and his group of 20-something agents selling luxury real estate across the UK.

The UK's answer to Selling Sunset is about to hit our screens in the form of Mega Mansion Hunters.

A relatively new agency, TA have taken the luxury property market by storm through innovative social media marketing.

As the series comes to Channel 4, here's everything you need to know about the Mega Mansion Hunters cast.

Tyron

Tyron Ash

Age: 33

Instagram: @tyronash_realestate

Tyron is the owner of Tyron Ash. He created the company after he fell out of love with an industry he had so much passion for. He is the most followed luxury real estate agent on Instagram.

Reis

Reis Ash

Instagram: @reisash_realestate

Reis is the younger brother of Tyron and is also new to the real estate agency, after giving up his plumbing business.

"I feel I am the best at what I do, and my consistently high work ethic means throughout the course of the year I will out-perform anyone. On top of that my knowledge of the industry, my client data base and my ability to out-market anyone else with the best negotiating skills. You need to be resilient and consistent with your actions day in-day out and be obsessed with becoming the best," he says.

Chloe

Age: 19

Commission earned: Under £30k in two months

Instagram: @chloecable_realestate

Chloe is the top selling female agent at Tyron Ash and one of the senior partners at the company.

In terms of what makes her a great agent, she says: "For me integrity is the biggest thing - this is an industry where you are dealing with people’s biggest assets and you must always be transparent about what you can achieve or how things are going to work. People have more respect for you this way."

Sophie

Sophie

Age: 27

Commission earned: £45k

Instagram: @thesophieleigh

Over an eight-month period at Tyron Ash, Sophie managed to make £45k in commissions. However, after taking some time off to have a Brazilian Bum Lift, she's feeling the pressure to sell more, which doesn't go unnoticed by boss Tyron.

"I believe what makes me a great agent is that I am just myself - I am not trying to be a certain person or look a certain way to fit the profile. I have tattoos and I show them off I am not scared to hide them despite what the corporate world’s negative opinions are. I don’t like to fit in, I like to stand out," she says.

Erin

Erin on Mega Mansion Hunters

Instagram: @erinholliedaniels

New girl Erin started at the company last year at the beginning of filming. Fresh from a career in musical theatre, she’s not shy in coming forward, but will she be able to back it up when it comes to selling houses?

Quas

Quas

Age: 30

Commission earned: £270k

Instagram: @quasmiah_realestate

When it comes to Tyron Ash, Quas is the one to beat. The agent has managed to take in an impress £270k in just 18 months working at the company. Quas, however, still lives at his mum's council home and is hoping to save up to buy his own luxury pad.

"What makes me great agent is that I’m passionate about real estate, I know how to hustle, I am hard working, aggressive in finalising sales and know what it takes to get the best price possible for every homeowner. To be successful, you need be consistent, have a strong mindset and dress the part!" he says. Brett

Brett

Age: 24

Commission earned: £180k

Instagram: @brettgraham_realestate

Brett might be private school educated, but he's a hustler at heart. In the 18 months he's worked at Tyron Ash, Brett has managed to take home £180k in commission.

He credits his success to boss Tyron, saying: "I hope Tyron doesn’t see this as it will make his ego explode but you need a good mentor, I wouldn’t have known where to get started without him and was lost before I met him. On top of that, a relentless, never give up attitude and finally, truly caring about your clients and delivering results."

Alex

Alex

Age: 33

Commission earned: £140k

Instagram: @alexmoisii_realestateuk

Romanian born Alex came to the UK at just 14 years old without being able to speak a word of English. He's now one of the most sought out agents in the UK, and brought home £140k in his first year at the company.