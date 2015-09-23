Meet Strictly Come Dancing couple Kellie Bright and Kevin Clifton
"Let's go for the final. Why not!?" says professional dancer Kevin Clifton
Strictly Come Dancing contestant Kellie Bright has more than tricky dance moves and queues for the fake-tanning booth to contend with this autumn. She'll be competing in Strictly while carrying on with her day job, playing Linda Carter in BBC1 soap EastEnders.
"I've already decided. I'm going to learn my lines while I'm in the makeup chair at Strictly, for EastEnders, and then when I'm at work behind the bar I'll be practising my steps! I've got it all planned!" she laughs.
When it comes to the dancing, Kellie – and her professional partner Kevin Clifton – have got tough competition: "There are at least eight couples I would say that are really good".
But that's not stopping her from aiming high...
"You've got to intend to be here for as long as you can possibly be here and obviously that's to the end," she says.
More like this
"Let's go for the final. Why not!?" adds Kevin.
⬆ Watch the rest of our exclusive interview above⬆
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 at 9:00pm on Friday 25th September