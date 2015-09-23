When it comes to the dancing, Kellie – and her professional partner Kevin Clifton – have got tough competition: "There are at least eight couples I would say that are really good".

But that's not stopping her from aiming high...

"You've got to intend to be here for as long as you can possibly be here and obviously that's to the end," she says.

"Let's go for the final. Why not!?" adds Kevin.

