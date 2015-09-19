Meet Strictly Come Dancing couple Helen George and Aljaz Skorjanec
"Aljaz is my secret weapon," says Call the Midwife star Helen George
Call the Midwife star Helen George might be nervous about taking to be dance floor, but she never once thought about saying no.
"As soon as you're asked to do Strictly, it's really hard to turn it down!" she tells us, when we bag exclusive backstage access to the star ahead of the first live show.
She's already getting in the spirit of Strictly - "It's nice to have loads of makeup on because for Midwife we have a little bit here and there. I'm enjoying it. And all the dresses!" - and her professional parter Aljaz already has a plan for success during the show's 13th season.
"She's very graceful and I think she's going to move in a very graceful way," says Aljaz. "I'm going to try and make everything very ladylike and make sure all the lines are pretty."
"Aljaz is my secret weapon!" she laughs.
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 at 9:00pm on Friday 25th September