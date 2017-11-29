Meet Apprentice candidate Michaela Wain: the construction expert who "can't cope with lazy people"
The construction magazine manager is looking to cement Lord Sugar's business investment
The Apprentice 2017 candidates: Michaela Wain
Age: 33
Occupation: Business owner, construction
Lives: Bolton
Twitter: @Michaelawain1
She says: “I have no patience for people who say stupid stuff, and I can’t cope with lazy people.”
Who is Michaela Wain?
Michaela does a lot of work in the construction industry – her LinkedIn profile says she’s the director of five different companies(!) However, she mainly manages the day-to-day operations of construction magazine Design and Build. Just in case you’re not a regular subscriber, you can see its (downright funky) website here.
What to expect from Michaela
Expect her to get feisty, especially if she’s on a mixed-gender team: she says that after working in a male-dominated industry she despises men who talk down to her.
The Apprentice airs Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC1.