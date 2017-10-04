Lives: Kent

Who is Danny Grant?

Semi-pro footballer for Southern Counties East League Premier Division side Chatham Town FC, Danny used to be somewhat of a jet-setter. Speaking to Kent News, he said: “I spent 10 years travelling, building helicopters and Formula One cars for the likes of Ferrari and McLaren,"

There's also a chance Danny will pay attention to his figures during the process – he was a pupil at Sir Joseph Williamson's Mathematical School.

Since early 2016, he's been the owner of Kaicom, an online water filtration, air filtration and cosmetics site.

What can we expect from Danny?

Plenty of glorious disorder. Grant admits to being disorganised and regularly leaving things to the last minute. And he’s also said he’s not a "doormat" and can rub people up the wrong way "because the truth is hard to hear". We can’t wait to see him in action.

The Apprentice airs Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC1