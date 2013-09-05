"Got back had a go at 5 minutes meditation relaxing technique,” he tweeted. “Resulted in 30 minutes sleeping. Should have known."

It is certainly a happier outcome than the one earlier this month when Wallace allegedly had a dust-up with Paul Bates, publisher of Cotswold Style, at an event the culinary expert was hosting.

Wallace, 48, is reported to have punched Mr Bates several times because he believed he pinched his 27-year-old girlfriend Anne-Marie Sterpini's bottom at the four-star hotel.

More like this

One friend told the Sun that Wallace remains “a bloke from south London” who realised that he needed to find “a way of keeping cool”.

So from now on the kind of thing coming out of Wallace's mouth will perhaps be more Om, Shanti Shanti, Om rather, I dunno. Buttery Biscuit Base....

Follow @RadioTimes

Advertisement

//

//