The 29-year-old chef collapsed at the 22.5-mile mark during the race on Sunday and later died in hospital. In the days since, his loved ones have created a social media campaign entitled Finish For Matt, which is urging people to complete the 3.7 miles left in his marathon journey (wherever they live) and to donate to his JustGiving page, which has raised over £200,000 thus far.

"I would like to send my sincere condolences and heartfelt love to Matt's family," Galletti said during a short video message on Thursday's edition of The One Show. "To those running the last few miles for Matt, I think you're doing an amazing thing and I wish you the best of luck."

One Show host Alex Jones also confirmed that she would join the movement and complete the 3.7 mile run. "If that's not going to spur you on, then what is?" she said.

The MasterChef UK Twitter account paid tribute to the talented 29-year-old chef on Monday afternoon, with the show saying that he produced “some of the most innovative and ground-breaking food that we saw on the series”, and gave their “sincere condolences” to his friends and family.